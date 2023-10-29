Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Trading Down 0.5 %

HXL stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.