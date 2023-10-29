High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.12. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 7,601 shares.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.96.

High Arctic Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -20.69%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

