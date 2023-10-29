High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
High Country Bancorp Stock Down 8.8 %
High Country Bancorp stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
