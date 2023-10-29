High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

High Country Bancorp Stock Down 8.8 %

High Country Bancorp stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.