HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 992,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.