HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Update

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,249,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 5,078,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,248.0 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

