HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Update

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,249,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 5,078,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,248.0 days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.