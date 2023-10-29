Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,799. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

