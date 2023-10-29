Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 3,400,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

