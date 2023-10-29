HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Reduced by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 6.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of HP worth $134,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 5,464,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

