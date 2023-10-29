HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $416.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,850. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $249.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

