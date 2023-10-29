Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $510.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.93 and a 200 day moving average of $487.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

