ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in October

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 704,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in ICL Group by 199.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after buying an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $14,865,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.