Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Trading Down 29.5%

Shares of Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) were down 29.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.11 and last traded at C$26.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.06.

Imerys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.26.

Imerys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.