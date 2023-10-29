Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

