Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,729.45

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,729.45 ($21.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,715.50 ($21.02). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,729 ($21.18), with a volume of 1,029,717 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.79) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.58) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,209.17 ($27.06).

The firm has a market cap of £15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

