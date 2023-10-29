Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.74

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.74 and traded as low as C$19.50. Information Services shares last traded at C$19.79, with a volume of 8,971 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISV shares. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of C$53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 2.1628415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

