Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
