Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.