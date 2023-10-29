Insider Buying: Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Purchases A$17,600.00 in Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($11,139.24).
Chilwa Minerals Price Performance
Chilwa Minerals Company Profile
Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.
