Insider Buying: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) insider Linda M. Crochet bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,657 shares in the company, valued at $171,272.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Investar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in Investar by 13.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Investar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

