Insider Buying: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Ann Custin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.35 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,918.75 ($13,239.72).

Ann Custin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Ann Custin purchased 6,037 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.35 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,205.84 ($12,788.51).

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

