Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $149,088.78 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,941,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.12 million, a PE ratio of 264.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

