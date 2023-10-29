Insider Selling: Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Insider Sells A$24,000.00 in Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Free Report) insider Grant Booker sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,189.87).

Grant Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Grant Booker sold 3,000,000 shares of Netlinkz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,189.87).

Netlinkz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66.

Netlinkz Company Profile

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, China, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

