Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $165,909.12 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $159,113.55.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97.
SentinelOne Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $24.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on S. Raymond James boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
