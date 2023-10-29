Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $90,356.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Interface in the second quarter worth $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth $102,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Interface by 3.6% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interface

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.