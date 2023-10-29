International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. 5,469,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,276. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

