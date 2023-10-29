International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. 5,469,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

