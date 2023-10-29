Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $78.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.78.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

