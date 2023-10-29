Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of BSMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
