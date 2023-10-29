Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

