Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

