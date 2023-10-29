Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after buying an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

