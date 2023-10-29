Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,174,168,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $26.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

