Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 994,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 307,278 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPHQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,129. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.