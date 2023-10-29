Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

