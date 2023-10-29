IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 109,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

