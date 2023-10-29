Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Short Interest Update

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance
RSHPF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile
