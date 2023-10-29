iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,227 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

