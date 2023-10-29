iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.52 and last traded at C$25.51. 46,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 68,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.45.
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.57.
