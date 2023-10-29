iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

