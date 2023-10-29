iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,698,377 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

