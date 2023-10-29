iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,604,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,775. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

