iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

