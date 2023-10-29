iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 199,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,433. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

