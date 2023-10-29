iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

