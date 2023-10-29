iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 969,846 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

