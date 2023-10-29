iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

