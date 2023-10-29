iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 8,503,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,883. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.