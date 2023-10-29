iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 510,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 146,599 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

