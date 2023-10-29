iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 826,455 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

