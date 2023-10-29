iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

