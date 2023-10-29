iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAE opened at $13.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

