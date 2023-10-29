iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 1,972,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.