iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 1,972,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.